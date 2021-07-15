‘RRR’ to roar in theatres on October 13

‘Roar of RRR’ offers glimpses into the making of S S Rajamouli’s action drama ‘RRR’, featuring NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn

Director S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus action drama RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls worldwide on October 13, 2021. RRR is one of the most anticipated multilingual films, coming from the team of Baahubali. Releasing a behind-the-scenes video titled ‘Roar of RRR’, the team gives viewers a glimpse into the period drama set in pre-independent India, starring NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others.

The video shows what has gone into the making of the film that’s deemed worthy of a theatrical experience, as Blaaze and Aditya Iyengar’s rap song steps up the momentum.

For the Indian film industry that has been reeling in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19, a lot rides on the shoulders of tent-pole films such as RRR to draw the audience back to cinema halls in droves.

The film produced by DVV Danayya will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The key team members include writer Vijayendra Prasad, cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar, music composer M M Keeravani, production designer Sabu Cyril, visual effects supervisor V Srinivas Mohan, editor Sreekar Prasad, and costume designer Rama Rajamouli.