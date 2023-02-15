HamberMenu
Rachel Weisz’s ‘Dead Ringers’ to premiere on Prime Video on April 21

‘Dead Ringers’ will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle

February 15, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rachel Weisz in a still from ‘Dead Ringers’

Rachel Weisz in a still from ‘Dead Ringers’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video announced the premiere date and released first-look images of Rachel Weisz as OBGYN twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle for the highly anticipated psychological thriller Dead Ringers. Weisz also serves as an executive producer. The limited series is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch who is known for her work in Normal People, Succession and The Wonder.

All six episodes premiere on April 21 on Prime Video.

“A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront,” the official description read.

The series’ cast includes Britne Oldford as Genevieve, Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca, and Emily Meade as Susan.

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television

