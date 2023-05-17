PVR Pictures becomes PVR INOX Pictures after merger

May 17, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

PVR Pictures, the production and distribution arm of PVR group, has been renamed PVR INOX Pictures following the merger of PVR and INOX Leisure.

PVR INOX Pictures will exist as the combined motion picture arm of PVR INOX Limited. The announcement was made at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

“PVR INOX Pictures will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to share your stories with India,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited. “With two large forces coming together, the scale of opportunities is unprecedented. PVR INOX Pictures will continue to serve as a partner to the content producers across the globe and expand the quality and depth of content that is made available to Indian consumers.”

The newly merged PVR INOX Limited operates a network of 1689 cinema screens in 361 properties across India and Sri Lanka, holding 43% share of multiplex screens in India. While the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX, new cinemas opened post-merger will be branded as PVR Inox, the firms had said in regulatory filings reported by PTI.