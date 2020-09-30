‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’: Amazon Prime announces anthology of Tamil short films

The five films will be directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj

In a first for Tamil cinema, Amazon Prime Video has announced Putham Pudhu Kaalai, an anthology of five Tamil short films filmed during the pandemic and featuring stories about hope and new beginnings.

The anthology includes movies directed by filmmakers Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj.

Actors such as Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Jayaram, Bobby Simha and others star in the cast of these projects. The anthology will be released on October 16.

The list of films are:

1) Ilamai Idho Idho directed by Sudha Kongara starring Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

2) Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring M.S. Bhaskar and Ritu Varma.

3) Coffee, Anyone? directed by and starring Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Anu Hasan and Shruti Haasan.

4) Reunion directed by Rajiv Menon, starring Andrea Jeremiah, Leela Samson and Sikkhil Gurucharan.

5) Miracle directed by Karthik Subbaraj, featuring Bobby Simha and Muthu Kumar.

A press release from the streamer stated that Putham Pudhu Kaalai was shot in compliance with rules and regulations set by the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) for filming during the ‘Unlock’ phase.

“Putham Pudhu Kaalai was born with the intent of talking about hope, love and new beginnings and the fact that art finds expression in the most challenging times,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, in a statement, adding, “We are delighted to bring to our customers a unique offering by some of the best creative visionaries from the Tamil entertainment industry.”