Puneeth Rajkumar’s blockbuster film ‘Jackie’ set for re-release

February 27, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Jackie, the 2010 Kannada film starring Puneeth Rajkumar, is set for re-release. The Kannada superstar’s untimely demise at the age of 46 in 2021 has left a huge void in the industry. KRG Studios is set to reignite the craze around Puneeth in Karnataka by releasing the film on March 15, two days before his birth anniversary.

KRG Studios, in association with Puneeth’s wife and producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, is set to re-release one film of the star every year around his birthday. Puneeth’s last feature film was James, directed by Chethan Kumar. He was also part of a docu drama called Gandhada Gudi, directed by Amoghavarsha JS. The film explored the biodiversity of Karnataka.

Jackie, directed by Suri, is one of the biggest hits in Puneeth’s career. The action drama, which dealt with the subject of human trafficking, had Bhavana in the role of female lead. The film’s music, composed by V Harikrishna, is a huge hit even till date. Bankrolled by Puneeth’s mother and veteran producer Paravathamma Rajkumar under her popular banner Poornima Enterprises, Jackie was a huge box office success. In October 2021, Puneeth died of heart attack.