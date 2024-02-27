GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puneeth Rajkumar’s blockbuster film ‘Jackie’ set for re-release

KRG Studios is set to reignite the craze around the late Kannada superstar Puneeth in Karnataka by releasing the film on March 15, two days before his birth anniversary

February 27, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Puneeth Rajkumar and Bhavana Menon in ‘Jackie’.

Puneeth Rajkumar and Bhavana Menon in ‘Jackie’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jackie, the 2010 Kannada film starring Puneeth Rajkumar, is set for re-release. The Kannada superstar’s untimely demise at the age of 46 in 2021 has left a huge void in the industry. KRG Studios is set to reignite the craze around Puneeth in Karnataka by releasing the film on March 15, two days before his birth anniversary.

ALSO READ
Shooting on foreign shores

KRG Studios, in association with Puneeth’s wife and producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, is set to re-release one film of the star every year around his birthday. Puneeth’s last feature film was James, directed by Chethan Kumar. He was also part of a docu drama called Gandhada Gudi, directed by Amoghavarsha JS. The film explored the biodiversity of Karnataka.

ALSO READ:What does it mean to be a true hero? Amoghavarsha asks in ‘Gandhada Gudi’

Jackie, directed by Suri, is one of the biggest hits in Puneeth’s career. The action drama, which dealt with the subject of human trafficking, had Bhavana in the role of female lead. The film’s music, composed by V Harikrishna, is a huge hit even till date. Bankrolled by Puneeth’s mother and veteran producer Paravathamma Rajkumar under her popular banner Poornima Enterprises, Jackie was a huge box office success. In October 2021, Puneeth died of heart attack.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.