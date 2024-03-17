Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tie the knot in Delhi wedding

March 17, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony on Friday, marking the beginning of their new journey as husband and wife. As they returned to their Delhi home, visuals from the griha pravesh ceremony feature the newly-weds dancing their hearts out to the the beats of the dhol.

The newlyweds took to Instagram to share glimpses of their special day, showcasing Kriti’s resplendent pink lehenga and Pulkit’s elegant mint green sherwani. Touching moments captured included Kriti planting a kiss on Pulkit’s forehead and Pulkit adorning her with the mangalsutra.

Messages poured in from friends and fans, with actors like Ananya Pandey, Kritis Sanon, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Richa Chadha and more, extending their wishes to the couple.

Pulkit and Kriti’s wedding was preceded by speculation after the couple teased their followers with romantic Valentine’s Day posts hinting at a March wedding. Their love story, which seems to have blossomed on and off-screen, has been celebrated by fans since they first appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding and Taish.