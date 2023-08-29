Sunny Singh, Kriti Kharbanda to star in Abir Sengupta’s next ‘Risky Romeo’

August 29, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

Actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda are set to share the screen space in Director Abir Sengupta’s upcoming comedy Risky Romeo. On Tuesday, Kriti took to her Instagram account and shared the first poster of the film.

The film is billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy. Writer-director Abir Sengupta, who had previously directed the Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki JawanI and produced the Radhika Apte starrer Mrs. Undercover, said Risky Romeo is a neo noir comic tragedy that depicts human behaviour in a "very unusual manner."

“The script is filled with dark humour, outlandish characters and a surreal treatment. When I narrated the script to Sunny, he instantly picked up the essence of the film. My business partner and producer of the film Anushree Mehta then introduced me to Kriti. She too instantly connected with the script and I landed both my lead cast,” he said.

Risky Romeo is produced by Abir Sengupta, along with Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films, in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.