HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunny Singh, Kriti Kharbanda to star in Abir Sengupta’s next ‘Risky Romeo’

‘Risky Romeo’, starring Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda, is billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy

August 29, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kriti Kharbanda with director Abir Sengupta (centre), actor Sunny Singh and producers Anushree Mehta, Rameshchandra Mehta and Priyanka Mehrotra

Kriti Kharbanda with director Abir Sengupta (centre), actor Sunny Singh and producers Anushree Mehta, Rameshchandra Mehta and Priyanka Mehrotra | Photo Credit: kriti.kharbanda/Instagram

Actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda are set to share the screen space in Director Abir Sengupta’s upcoming comedy Risky Romeo. On Tuesday, Kriti took to her Instagram account and shared the first poster of the film.

The film is billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy. Writer-director Abir Sengupta, who had previously directed the Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki JawanI and produced the Radhika Apte starrer Mrs. Undercover, said Risky Romeo is a neo noir comic tragedy that depicts human behaviour in a "very unusual manner."

ALSO READ
Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ gets premiere date on Netflix

“The script is filled with dark humour, outlandish characters and a surreal treatment. When I narrated the script to Sunny, he instantly picked up the essence of the film. My business partner and producer of the film Anushree Mehta then introduced me to Kriti. She too instantly connected with the script and I landed both my lead cast,” he said.

Risky Romeo is produced by Abir Sengupta, along with Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films, in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.