Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Ayyappanum Koshiyum star took to Twitter to announce that he’s asymptomatic and will be in home quarantine until he tests negative.

Prithviraj was shooting for his next film Jana Gana Mana, in which he will be seen alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film's director Dijo Jose and other crew members had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 as well, and now, the film’s shoot has been stopped until they test negative again.

The actor wrote on social media, "I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated."

The actor added, "Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheeran and thanks for all the love and concern."