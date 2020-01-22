Prathama Prasad in 'Amnoru': Goddess of the Kannada small screen

It was natural for Prathama Prasad to travel around the world as a classical dancer. Trained in Kathak under the tutelage of the legendary Maya Rao, Prathama took to the stage as a fish to water. But, as the daughter of veteran actor Vinay Prakash, Prathama also was interested in films.

And she was not just looking to play lead roles. She took on any role that did not keep her away from her first love — dance.

Prathama has acted in the film MMCH, directed by Mussanje Mahesh, besides being a part of a few serials — mostly mythological. Now Prathama is back in action, again as a goddess for the new series titled Amnoru. She plays the titular role, which is being aired on Udaya TV from January 20.

Prathama had played goddesses in serials Devi and Mahadevi. And, she recently finished shooting for the film Chowkabara, which she says is almost ready for release. “I play the heroine’s sister and am paired with Madhu Hegde, who is a popular actor on the small screen.”

After MMCH, she says, “my biggest project was the serial Brahmagantu. It gave me a huge platform and exposure. In fact, even today, I am known by the name of the character I played in it — Puttatte.

Coming back to Amnoru , Prathama laughs, “I think I am tagged to be the goddess of the small screen. Even in the popular series Bili Hendathi, I played a deity for a couple of special episodes that were telecast during Dasara. I take it as a blessing as I am a very spiritual person in life too. But I am also open to exploring other roles too.”

Prathama credits her mother, who she calls as her “friend and guide”. She says, “She has been very supportive of my career.”

Prathama’s passion for dancing continues. She was ranked second in Vidwath in Kathak, conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Board of Education.

She says she will always find a balance between acting and dancing.