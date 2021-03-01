Movies

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ to release in 2022

Director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar which stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan is poised to release on April 14, 2022. The multilingual film directed by the KGF-fame director is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

The pan-Indian project was announced in December 2020 and went on floors in January 2021. The action entertainer’s first poster featured the actor posing with the rifle and a caption stating ‘The most violent men... called one man... the most violent’.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam will release later this year, and the actor is also working on pan-Indian projects Aadipurush directed by Om Raut and an untitled film to be directed by Nag Ashwin.

