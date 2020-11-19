Movies

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adipurush’ to release in August 2022

A digital poster for ‘Adipurush’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The producers of actor Prabhas’ big budget period flick co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush, has revealed its release date.

The film, which is speculated to be an adaptation of the Ramayana, will release on August 11, 2022. Directed and co-produced by Om Raut, the film is being produced under Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T Series banner and Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles Productions.

Adipurush will be shot as a multi-lingual feature film on 3D. It is currently in the pre-production stage with filming set to start in January 2021.

Kharthik Palani, who was last credited in Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, is the cinematographer for Adipurush. The producers have yet to rope in a female lead for the film.

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 12:01:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/prabhas-saif-ali-khans-adipurush-to-release-in-august-2022/article33130694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY