GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pierce Brosnan apologises after court fines him for walking off Yellowstone trail

Posting on his Instagram page late on Thursday, Brosnan said he was "an environmentalist" who had "the utmost respect for and love of our natural world"

March 16, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Reuters
Actor Pierce Brosnan

Actor Pierce Brosnan | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor Pierce Brosnan has said he deeply regrets walking off trail in Yellowstone National Park in the United States after he was fined by a court in Wyoming for getting too close to a thermal area. Brosnan, 70, pleaded guilty to foot travel in a thermal area and was fined $500 and required to pay a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming, said on Thursday.

Actor Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking in Yellowstone park thermal area, must pay $1,500

Citing court documents, it said the James Bond actor had in November uploaded photos to Instagram of himself "standing on a Yellowstone National Park thermal feature at Mammoth Hot Springs", referring to the scenic area in the park's northern part.

"There are signs posted in the area that warn visitors of the dangers of thermal features and state that visitors must remain on the designated boardwalks and trails," it said.

Walking off trail in such thermal areas can be perilous as the ground is fragile and the water extremely hot. Posting on his Instagram page late on Thursday, Brosnan said he was "an environmentalist" who had "the utmost respect for and love of our natural world".

Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area

"However, I made an impulsive mistake - one that I do not take lightly - when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph. I did not see a 'No Trespassing' sign posted that warned of danger nor did I hike in the immediate area," he wrote. "I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy."

Brosnan is known for playing the suave 007 agent in four James Bond films from 1995 to 2002 as well as for his roles in the Mamma Mia movies, The Thomas Crown Affair and most recently Black Adam.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.