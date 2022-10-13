Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh join cast of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

The film is set to hit theatres on June 9, 2023

Actors Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh have been cast for voice roles in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount.

The news of the duo joining production was shared by the film's director Caple Jr. via an Instagram post. It featured a couple of videos from recording sessions of Davidson and Yeoh.

While Davidson voices the character of Mirage, an Autobot that has previously appeared in Paramount's Transformers films, Yeoh voices Airazor, a member of the Maximals, who are the descendants of the Autobots.

Other cast members include Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback, who have live-action roles in the film. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be set in the 1990s, a period in which Paramount's films have not taken place.

As per Variety, the film is said to introduce the Maximals and Terrorcons, two more cybernetic alien parties that will take sides in the Earth-bound battle between Autobots and Decepticons.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson. With the film set to hit theatres on June 9, 2023, Entertainment One, Hasbro's entertainment studio is executive producing it. Skydance and New Republic Pictures are co-financing and executive producing