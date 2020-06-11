Movies

‘Penguin’ trailer: Keerthy Suresh stars in an intriguing case of a missing child

The film, produced by Karthik Subbaraj, will have a direct release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19

Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh will be the next big release on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of its release on June 19, the makers have dropped a two-minute trailer, setting the right expectations for the film. The trailer was released by Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Going by the trailer, Penguin begins with the case of a missing child and the subsequent events lead us to a serial killer who preys on children and sports a Charlie Chaplin mask. As Keerthy Suresh sets out to solve the puzzle and retrieve her missing child, she seems to uncover truths about the serial killer, and the trailer typically ends with their confrontation. Penguin’s trailer is edited by Anil Krish.

 

Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Penguin was initially planned for a theatrical release, but has been delayed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Penguin marks Keerthy Suresh’s first release since 2018.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh also has projects such as Marakkar: Arabikadanlinte Simham, Miss India, Rang De and Annathe. Karthik Subbaraj, on the other hand, recently announced his forthcoming venture with actor Vikram and his son Dhruv in an upcoming yet-untitled flick.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 1:46:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/penguin-trailer-starring-keerthy-suresh/article31802060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY