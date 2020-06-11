‘Penguin’ trailer: Keerthy Suresh stars in an intriguing case of a missing child

Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh will be the next big release on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of its release on June 19, the makers have dropped a two-minute trailer, setting the right expectations for the film. The trailer was released by Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Going by the trailer, Penguin begins with the case of a missing child and the subsequent events lead us to a serial killer who preys on children and sports a Charlie Chaplin mask. As Keerthy Suresh sets out to solve the puzzle and retrieve her missing child, she seems to uncover truths about the serial killer, and the trailer typically ends with their confrontation. Penguin’s trailer is edited by Anil Krish.

Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Penguin was initially planned for a theatrical release, but has been delayed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Penguin marks Keerthy Suresh’s first release since 2018.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh also has projects such as Marakkar: Arabikadanlinte Simham, Miss India, Rang De and Annathe. Karthik Subbaraj, on the other hand, recently announced his forthcoming venture with actor Vikram and his son Dhruv in an upcoming yet-untitled flick.