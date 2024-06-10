GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Pathirathri’: Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair to headline ‘Puzhu’ director’s next

Billed as a cop drama, the film has a script written by Shaji Maraad of ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’ fame

Published - June 10, 2024 04:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair, and the announcement poster of ‘Pathirathri’

Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair, and the announcement poster of ‘Pathirathri’ | Photo Credit: @soubinshahir/Instagram and @navyanair143/Instagram

Actors Soubin Shahir and Navya Nair are all set to headline Puzhu director Ratheena’s sophomore film, Pathirathri. The project was announced in a special title-reveal event in Kochi on Monday.

The title poster of the film features a police jeep in the thick of the woods at night, and with the tagline “One Night Two Cops.”

Cine actor Navya Nair performs at the 100-day dance festival at Peringottukara Devasthanam 

Billed as a cop drama, the film has a script written by Shaji Maraad, who had served as a co-writer in Soubin’s 2022 hit crime thriller Ela Veezha Poonchira.

Real-life cops are shining in Malayalam cinema

Pathirathri also features Sunny Wayne, Shabareesh and Ann Augustine in pivotal roles. With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, the film will have cinematography by Shehnad Jalal and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

KV Abdul Nazer produces the film under Benzy Productions banner.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.