Cine actor Navya Nair performs at the 100-day dance festival at Peringottukara Devasthanam 

Performance on the 50th day of the 100-day fete. The day’s programmes began with Chenda Melam of the second year students of Devasthanam Kalapeedam

April 28, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A Bharatanatyam performance of cine actor Navya Nair enthralled the audience on the 50th day of the 100-day dance festival at Sree Vishnumaya Swamy temple, Peringottukara Devasthanam, on Saturday.

Ms. Nair, who started her performance with Bhogeendra Sayinam, the Swathi Thirunal Krithi, mesmerised the audience. Impeccable singing and orchestra added lustre to the performance.

The 50th day programmes began with the Chenda Melam of the second year students of Devasthanam Kalapeedam. Ms. Nair and Devasthanathipathi Unnidamodara Swami inaugurated the programmes.

Kathak performance by Subhatrayee Satwe, Pune; Nritharppanam by Saraswathi Kalakshetram, Venginissery; Nrithanjali by Kalakshetra School of Dance, Kollam; and Thiruvathirakkali by Sreebhadra, West Kodungallur, were the other programmes on the 50th day.

On March 9

Dancer and Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University Chancellor Mallika Sarabhai had inaugurated the 100-day dance festival on March 9.

Eminent dancers from across the country are performing Indian classical dance forms, including Bharatanatyam; Mohiniyattam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Sattriya; Kathak; Manipuri dance; Koodiyattam; Ottanthullal; Kathakali; Yakshaganam; and Thiruvathirakali at the dance festival.

The event, also the largest dance festival in Asia, will conclude on June 16, according to the organisers.

