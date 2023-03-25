Ameer, Yuvan Shankar Raja join hands for a new movie

March 25, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Tamil actor-director Ameer’s production banner Ameer Film Corporation and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s banner YSR Films are all set to join hands to produce a new movie that has Ameer playing the lead role. The announcement was made by Ameer’s banner through a press statement.

Details regarding the cast, crew, and the title of the movie are set to be announced soon.

Notably, Yuvan has composed music for all four films that Ameer has directed till now - Mounam Pesiyadhe, Raam, Paruthiveeran, and Aadhi Bhagavan. He’s also composing the music for Ameer’s upcoming directorial Iraivan Miga Periyavan, which has a story written by filmmaker Vetri Maaran.

As an actor, Ameer was last seen in Dhanush’s Maaran, and will be seen next in the web series Nilamellaam Rattham, which also has a story written by Vetri Maaran and music composed by Yuvan.