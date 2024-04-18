Parineeti Chopra shares ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ memories, praises her makeup team

April 18, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Parineeti Chopra is earning praise for her portrayal of Amarjot Kaur in Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic, Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh as the slain Punjabi singer Chamkila, was released to positive responses on Netflix last week.

Amarjot was Chamkila’s wife and singing partner who belted out playful duets with her husband in live shows and musical recordings. The duo were among the biggest stars in the Punjabi music industry in the 1980s. While arriving for a performance on March 8, 1988, they were gunned down by unknown assailants in Mehsampur.

Chamkila was 27 at the time of his death. Since Amarjot and Chamkila hailed from different castes, it was rumoured, though never proved, that their murders were an act of honour killing.

On Instagram, Parineeti shared pictures from the shoot of Chamkila and thanked her makeup and styling team for the transformation. She tagged makeup artist Divya Chablani and hair stylist Deepa Amonkar Bambhaniya in the post.

“Shoutout to my glam team, for making me Chamkila (shine) as Amarjot, for all the beautiful moments at Gurudwaras, and for capturing Amarjot throughout the film in these stills”.

In a recent interview with an online entertainment portal, Parineeti revealed she gained 16 kilos for the role of Amarjot. She also shot down rumours of going in for cosmetic solutions to look the part.