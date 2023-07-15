HamberMenu
Pankaj Tripathi concludes filming for 'Main Atal Hoon'

Pankaj Tripathi finishes shooting for ‘Main Atal Hoon’, a film based on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life. The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav

July 15, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

PTI
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday said he has finished shooting for Main Atal Hoon, based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva, is directing the upcoming film from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

Taking to Instagram, Tripathi shared a video from the last day of the shooting and said he is fortunate to have portrayed Vajpayee on the big screen. "This Atal journey will be remembered forever. I consider myself fortunate to have realised the personality aspect of a great personality like Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on the big screen," the 46-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Main Atal Hoon will hit theatres in December. Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as co-producers on the movie.

