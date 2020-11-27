‘Paava Kadhaigal’ teaser: Netflix anthology to release on December 18

The four films in the anthology are directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran

Netflix today released a teaser of its upcoming Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal, which is all set to hit the service this December 18. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran, Paava Kadhaigal explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories.

The anthology, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, will release exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries.

The anthology features an ensemble cast, including Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Details of the cast and crew:

Thangam

Director: Sudha Kongara

Writers: Shan Karuppusamy; Sudha Kongara

Cast: Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj

Love Panna Uttranum

Director: Vignesh Shivan

Writer: Vignesh Shivan

Cast: Anjali, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar

Oor Iravu

Director: Vetri Maaran

Writer: Vetri Maaran

Cast: Hari, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi

Vaanmagal

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Cast: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Simran