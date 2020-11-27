‘Paava Kadhaigal’ teaser: Netflix anthology to release on December 18

Netflix today released a teaser of its upcoming Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal, which is all set to hit the service this December 18. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran, Paava Kadhaigal explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories.
The anthology, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, will release exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries.
The anthology features an ensemble cast, including Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.
Details of the cast and crew:
Thangam
Director: Sudha Kongara
Writers: Shan Karuppusamy; Sudha Kongara
Cast: Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj
Love Panna Uttranum
Director: Vignesh Shivan
Writer: Vignesh Shivan
Cast: Anjali, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar
Oor Iravu
Director: Vetri Maaran
Writer: Vetri Maaran
Cast: Hari, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi
Vaanmagal
Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Cast: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Simran