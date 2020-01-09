Movies

Oscars to be held without a host again for 2020 ceremony

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will go without a host once again

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will go without a host once again

In 2019, the Academy went hostless after controversy around actor-comic Kevin Hart’s past homophobic remarks resulted in him stepping down

It’s official. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will go without a host once again. The Oscars will broadcast on ABC as part of its long-term deal with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” Burke said, emphasising the ceremony would repeat what worked last year.

The development comes three weeks after reports that the AMPAS was contemplating about whether or not to go hostless for a second consecutive year.

In 2019, the Academy went without a host after controversy around actor-comic Kevin Hart’s past homophobic remarks resulted in him stepping down.

Different set of Hollywood names presented different categories, resulting telecast received strong reviews and solid ratings.

The award ceremony will air exactly in a month on February 9.

