GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscars 2024: Oscars red carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam

The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday in Los Angeles with some stunning looks on Hollywood's biggest night

March 11, 2024 04:27 am | Updated 04:28 am IST

AP
Ryan Gosling, left, and Mandi Gosling arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ryan Gosling, left, and Mandi Gosling arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown, and Brittany Snow popped in bright yellow on the Oscars red carpet Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of red, black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown for Laverne Cox.

Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) | Photo Credit: John Locher

Moreno, at 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her Badgley Mischka look. Snow offered a refreshing show of color in a bright strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker.

Lavender had a moment on a few. And the “Godzilla Minus One” cast showed up carrying toy monsters.

Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, including a fashion star of the awards season, Colman Domingo in a double-breasted tuxedo look, a custom Louis Vuitton, paired with western boots. "I wanted to shine like a diamond″ he told E! “I’m having a great time.”

Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ faces plagiarism allegations ahead of Oscars

And there was a predictable spray of sequins for the women. White and off-white looks also represented. There was lots of black for the women, too, including a custom Schiaparelli for Sandra Hüller with extended shoulders and the perfect fit.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Sandra Hüller and Jodie Foster in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Sandra Hüller and Jodie Foster in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: KEVIN WINTER

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Sandra Hüller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Sandra Hüller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes

Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.

Cox, working the carpet for E!, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in an hourglass look of black and low-plunging gold, her hair piled high as she fluttered a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. Her look is vintage Mugler.

Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals in a gray look trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colors.

A couple of little cuties in nominated short films were delighted to walk. Porché Brinker of “The Last Repair Shop” was in ethereal soft blue, and Juliet Donenfeld of “Red, White and Blue” looked all-the-way grown up in a blinged-out strapless dress.

Red, an “IT” color of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up. Some walking the carpet wore red pins supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.

US director Ava DuVernay wears an 'Artists4Ceasefire' pin, calling for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, as she attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

US director Ava DuVernay wears an "Artists4Ceasefire" pin, calling for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, as she attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) | Photo Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN

Florence Pugh poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Florence Pugh poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Issa Rae, a red carpet standout, stunned in plunging deep green. The top sparkled with sequins.

Issa Rae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Issa Rae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) | Photo Credit: John Locher

“I am wearing green for good luck,” she said. “I wanted to feel old Hollywood.”

Gabrielle Union wore another stunner, a strong silver embellished look from Carolina Herrera that offered an armor vibe.

“I am feeling myself,” Union said.

Among the risk-takers? Charlotte Kemp Muhl, who walked with Sean Ono Lennon in a backless and near sideless black dress.

Among the men who opted out of black was Taylor Zakhar Perez in powder blue. Simu Liu of “Barbie” brought the Kenergy. He rocked a black Fendi look with a wrap-around jacket closed with a brooch.

Simu Liu poses for a selfie at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Simu Liu poses for a selfie at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) | Photo Credit: John Locher

America Ferrera, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Barbie', and Ryan Piers Williams gesture as they walk on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

America Ferrera, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Barbie", and Ryan Piers Williams gesture as they walk on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Emma Stone poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Emma Stone poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

"It's a fun situation, and I like brooches,” he said.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.