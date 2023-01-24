HamberMenu
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ nominated for best documentary feature

The documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites

January 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘All That Breathes’

A still from ‘All That Breathes’ | Photo Credit: Sundance Institute

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced today, and Indian titles got three nods. Filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary film All That Breathes has received a nomination under the Best Documentary Feature Film category

The documentary is nominated along with  All the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveA House Made of Splinters, and  Navalny.

Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

ALSO READ
Shaunak Sen on ‘All That Breathes’: It is not a direct political film, but purely an ecological film

All That Breathes previously got a nod under the best documentary category of the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. It earlier won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar nominations were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

