Movies

Oscars 2021 will be broadcast from multiple locations

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles.   | Photo Credit: AP

Los Angeles Hollywood's Dolby Theatre has been the home of the Oscars since 2001 and the organisers say the upcoming show will keep that tradition, but they will enlist a supporting cast of venues.

An academy spokesperson said on Wednesday that the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations on April 25. The announcement comes as many cities that are important film hubs, including Los Angeles, New York and London, remain under strict coronavirus restrictions.

Specific plans have yet to be unveiled for the show, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is “determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” the spokesperson said.

The Golden Globes, which has also been scarce on specific details, is planning its own bicoastal broadcast for Feb. 28.

The Oscars were pushed back two months because of the pandemic. Director Steven Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins are producing the telecast. It's unclear whether or not they will have a host.

Last year's show had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20 per cent from the year prior.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2021 4:16:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/oscars-2021-will-be-broadcast-from-multiple-locations/article33806107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY