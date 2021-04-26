Oscars 2021: The complete list of winners (updating live)

The action is underway at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles, as Hollywood brings its A-game to the ceremony

Here are all the winners from the 93rd Academy Awards (updating):

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell - WINNER

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani