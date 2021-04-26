Movies

Oscars 2021: The complete list of winners (updating live)

Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao and Charlene Swankie arrive to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021   | Photo Credit: POOL

Here are all the winners from the 93rd Academy Awards (updating):

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell - WINNER

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Related Topics
The Oscars
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 5:55:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/oscars-2021-the-complete-list-of-winners-updating-live/article34410714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY