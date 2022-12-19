‘Oppenheimer’ trailer: Christopher Nolan shows the inner battles of the father of atomic bomb

December 19, 2022 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The trailer of American filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited film Oppenheimer was released by the makers today.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist remembered as the “father of the atom bomb” for his role in United States’ Manhattan project during the Second World War.

The trailer shows glimpses into the life of Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and on the making of the Atom Bomb. We see Oppenheimer realising the global impact of his creation, and there begins a battle within him. “We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify us. They won’t fear it until they understand it. And they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.

“Theory will only take you so far. I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon. But we have no choice,” says Murphy as Oppenheimer in the trailer.

Notably, Nolan had earlier revealed in an interview that he recreated the Trinity test (the first nuclear weapon detonation) for Oppenheimer without using CGI

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Gary Oldman, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, James D’Arcy, Kenneth Branagh, and Casey Affleck among others.

The Universal Pictures film is set to release in theaters on July 21, 2023