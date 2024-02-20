GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Operation Valentine’ trailer: Varun Tej in combat mode

Varun Tej-starrer ‘Operation Valentine’, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, centres around the Balakot airstrike

February 20, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varun Tej in the Telugu-Hindi film ‘Operation Valentine’

Varun Tej in the Telugu-Hindi film ‘Operation Valentine’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Operation Valentine, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film featuring Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar, Ali Reza, Ruhani Sharma and Navdeep in key roles, looks at the Balakot airstrike in 2019 through the eyes of the Indian Air Force. The trailer of the film directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, unveiled by Salman Khan and Ram Charan in Hindi and Telugu, respectively, shows Varun Tej as combat pilot Rudra who, is described by one of his seniors as a problematic person to control.

The trailer shows the scars of earlier combats that Rudra wears with pride. Manushi plays a radar officer while Navdeep, Ruhani and Ali Reza are fellow fighter pilots. Operation Valentine follows Indian Air Force’s retaliation in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. 

This will be Varun’s first film in Hindi and has on board music composer Mickey J Meyer, editor Navin Nooli and production designer Avinash Kolla. The film will be released in theatres on March 1.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.