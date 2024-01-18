GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ trailer: Vi Anand, Sundeep Kishan’s film is a fantasy thriller

Director Vi Anand’s ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ presents Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma in a Telugu fantasy thriller

January 18, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma in Vi Anand’s Telugu film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’

Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma in Vi Anand’s Telugu film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eight years after they first teamed up for the Telugu film Tiger, director Vi Anand and actor Sundeep Kishan are collaborating for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, a fantasy thriller that stars Varsha Bollamma as the female lead. The film’s team unveiled the trailer on Thursday in Hyderabad and announced the theatrical release date as February 9. The film will vie for box office attention alongside director Karthik Gattamaneni’s Eagle, starring Ravi Teja.

The trailer begins with Sundeep expressing his love for Varsha’s character, with lines from the popular song ‘Nijame Nee Chebuthunna’, which was released months ago, before moving into the fantasy thriller zone. The story refers to Bhairavakona as the four pages that have gone missing from Garuda puranam. The trailer also shows the protagonist’s transformation when he chances upon a staff with magical powers.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona also stars Kavya Thapar, Harsha and Vennela Kishore and has music by Sekhar Chandra. Sundeep’s previous Telugu film was the action drama Michael and he was also recently seen in a pivotal role in Arun Matheswaran’s Tamil film Captain Miller headlined by Dhanush.

