'777 Charlie': How a pup can change your life

While Rakshit Shetty fans are wondering when his film — Avane Sriman Narayana (AVN) — will hit screens, the actor is busy wrapping up the shoot of Charlie 777.

The team has finished the major portion of the film’s shooting in Mysuru and has recreated the same house in Kanteerava studio, where they are completing close-up shots and interior scenes.

The day we visit, warns Rakshit, “may be boring. All we are doing is shooting the montage shots (scenes that don’t have dialogues, but just background music and emotions)”.

We are still game for it and reach the location exactly at lunch break. Rakshit is in his make-up van, engaged with his phone and smoking an e-cigarette. The actor, who is in costume — unkempt hair and clothes — tells us what 777 Charlie is about. “The film is about a loner and his relationship with a dog named Charlie. He does not even talk to his neighbours. Then Charlie comes into his life and the story is about how the pet changes his world.”

Rakshit also shares that the first half of the film’s shoot is complete.

The role of Charlie is played by a Labrador Retriever (whose is also named Charlie). Rakshit says they hired a dog trainer from Mysuru. “There are two dogs in the film: one as the puppy and the other as the adult dog. We had to rush through the puppy portions as the pup grew really fast,” smiles Rakshit. “Now both Labs are acting in the film. In fact, the puppy that has grown up now has more energy than the other Lab,” adds the techie-turned-hero.

Charlie, the grown-up puppy, who plays a “major role” in the film is treated like a star. She sits in her mobile cage, has a dedicated A/C and gets a treat every time she is restless.

Director Kiran Raj beams when he shows us a tiny pool created just for Charlie. “In case she gets tired, she can take a dip in the pool.” In fact, adds Kiran, the day’s shoot is between Charlie and Rakshit. “We don’t want to shoot when the dog pants. So we have made sure that the pets are comfortable. That is all I can say about the film as of now. It will also be in the line of new age cinema.”

777 Charlie is being shot in the same studio lot where Avane Sriman Narayana was shot. But the studio has a different look for this film. The lavish retro pub set built for ASN is now replaced by a rundown house with old and worn out interiors, faded furnishing, broken chairs and sofas.

The team is busy cleaning up the house. Fallen things are being put back for continuation of the previous shot.

The shoot “is tough”, claims the director as they now have to shoot Charlie’s portion.

“Where is the leading lady?” shouts one associate as the trainer, Pramod, walks in with the beautiful Lab.

First, a smoke effect is created and Charlie is ready they go in for a take. Charlie is supposed to run towards the door and wait for Rakshit to enter the house. So, the trainer goes to the other side of the door and calls out Charlie’s name.

She immediately recognises his voice and races towards the door. The only hitch is she gets very excited seeing so many people and lights around her. So she is taken for a walk, given a treat, calmed down and brought in for another take. She excels this time. Then Rakshit opens the door and walks into the house with a plastic bag in hand.

The shot is okayed by the director.

The next scene is being composed. The shot is perfect, but Charlie’s tag comes off during the shoot.

While the discussion is on, Charlie gets restless and barks in the middle of the shot and is taken out for another long walk.

The screenplay for the film is done in storyboard format, (each shots is drawn out in detail). “This makes it easier for all of us, including the cameraman, as everything is easier and we just have to look at drawings on the board,” explains Kiran.

Bonding over language

As most of people on the set are from Mangaluru, they communicate with each other in Tulu, especially Rakshit and Kiran.

The film has Arvind Kashyap as the DOP and music is by Nobin Paul. The film is being produced by Parmvah Studio and is being presented by Pushkar Films.

777 Charlie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.