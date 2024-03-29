GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Olivia Colman won't be part of 'Heartstopper' season three

Featuring Kit Connor and Joe Locke in lead roles, the British series is written and created by Alice Oseman, and based on her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name

March 29, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

PTI
Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Oscar winner Olivia Colman has announced that she won't be returning for the third season of Netflix's comedy-drama show Heartstopper. Featuring Kit Connor and Joe Locke in lead roles, the British series is written and created by Alice Oseman, and based on her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name.

The series mainly focuses on the story of Charlie Spring (Locke), a schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson (Connor). Colman, who portrayed the role of Nick's mother Sarah Nelson, shared the news of her absence from the third season in an interview with Forbes.

"I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of," the 50-year-old actor said.

‘Heartstopper’ season one review: A charming, empathetic ode to young queer love

Show creator Oseman also addressed the actor's exit for the upcoming season three in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"As many of you have heard today, the wonderful Olivia Colman will not be returning to the show for season three. We tried absolutely everything we could, but it wasn't meant to be, and that's just the way the TV world works sometimes. We are so deeply grateful to Olivia for the stunning performance she gave to the show and wish her the absolute best," Oseman posted.

‘Heartstopper’ season 2 review: Love and friendship continue to triumph in Alice Oseman’s world

The creator-writer made it clear that the role of Sarah will not be recast, leaving the door open for Colman to appear in season four.

Heartstopper began on Netflix with its first season in April 2022, followed by the sophomore chapter that was released in August 2023. The third season will premiere in October this year.

English cinema / World cinema

