Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps filming on 'Chhorii 2'

February 08, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Actor Nushrrat Bharuccha on Wednesday said she has finished shooting for “Chhorii 2”, the sequel to her 2021 hit of the same title.

The 37-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram page, where she teased co-actor Soha Ali Khan's first look from the upcoming horror drama.

"An exclusive sneak peek of @Sakpataudi serving chills from the sets of #Chhorii2. And on that note it's a wrap for Chhorii 2," Nushrratt wrote.

Besides the actor, filmmaker Vishal Furia is also returning for the second chapter of the film, which released on streaming service Prime Video in November 2021.

“Chhorii” was the remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film “Lapachhapi”, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

The sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt) story from where it left off in original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Also starring Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal, "Chhorii 2" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production.