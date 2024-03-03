Nora Fatehi joins cast of Kunal Kemmu’s directorial venture ‘Madgaon Express’

March 03, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi has boarded Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film “Madgaon Express”, the makers said on Saturday.

Production banner Excel Entertainment announced the news of Fatehi's casting and also unveiled her first look from the film on Instagram.

“Sabke hai glamour ke sapne, par iss baar, lag gaye apne... #MadgaonExpress trailer out on 5th March,” the post read.

“Madgaon Express” is a comedy which follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Kemmu, whose acting credits include “Kalyug”, the “Golmaal” franchise, “Go Goa Gone” and “Lootcase”, has also written the script of the upcoming film.

“Madgaon Express” is set for a theatrical release on March 22.