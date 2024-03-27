GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Noir classic ‘The Night of the Hunter’ to get new adaptation

Scott Derrickson, known for ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘The Black Phone’, will direct the latest screen iteration of ‘The Night of the Hunter’

March 27, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Mitchum in ‘The Night of the Hunter

Robert Mitchum in 'The Night of the Hunter

A new screen adaptation of David Grubb’s Southern gothic novel The Night of the Hunter, which formed the basis of the famous 1955 noir film directed by Charles Laughton, is on the cards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, Sinister) has been hired by Universal Pictures to direct the adaptation. Derrickson will co-write the screenplay with frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

A noir thriller, The Night of the Hunter tracks the malicious progress of Harry Powell, a serial killer and self-described preacher in pursuit of a stash of money. In the process, he terrorizes the family, including the two young children, of his former cellmate. The terrifying character of Powell was portrayed by Robert Mitchum in the 1955 film version, considered an influential classic of film noir. It was the only film directed by Laughton, an esteemed British-American actor.

Ethan Hawke to return for ‘The Black Phone 2’

Derrickson is currently busing with The Black Phone 2, a sequel to his 2021 horror film starring Ethan Hawke.

