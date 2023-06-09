HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nick Jonas opens up about his role in Robert Schwartzman's 'The Good Half'

In the project, Jonas plays a writer named Renn, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral

June 09, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

ANI
Nick Jonas attends the premiere of ‘The Good Half’ at OKX Theater BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York

Nick Jonas attends the premiere of ‘The Good Half’ at OKX Theater BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has come up with Robert Schwartzman's 'The Good Half'.

In the project, Jonas plays a writer named Renn, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral. As he reunites with his family — Brittany Snow plays his high-strung sister, Matt Walsh portrays his well-meaning father, and David Arquette is the step-dad — and meets new friends, he's forced to come to terms with his past.

On how the project landed on his radar, Nick told Variety, "John Taylor, a mutual friend of ours, sent me the script and said, "Robert is directing this movie. I love it. Tell me what you think." I read it in about an hour. I just blew through it and really connected with Renn and the story. I loved the writing. I didn't think I was going to be doing any film or TV projects at the end of last year, and then I met with Robert. He told me the timeline was fairly quick. It was perfect timing."

ALSO READ
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I’m not a sensationaliser, I fight my battles quietly

"I felt like I understood the voice of the character. When we find him, he is going through one of life's most challenging moments, the loss of a loved one. I've experienced that in my life, and it was one of the hardest things I've gone through. Robert and I really trusted in one another and built an environment on set where we understood what's on the page, but had freedom to put it in your own voice. It was empowering. And we got to shoot in my home state of New Jersey," he added.

Apart from Jonas, the film also stars Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.