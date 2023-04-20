HamberMenu
Next Monsterverse film titled ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Director Adam Wingard is returning to helm the new film, which has the two titular kaiju team up to face a world-ending threat

April 20, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from the announcement teaser of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Stills from the announcement teaser of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. India/YouTube

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s next Monsterverse film, a sequel to the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong, has been titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film, fifth in the franchise, is set to hit theatres on March 15, 2024.

The news was announced through a short title announcement teaser.

Director Adam Wingard is returning to helm the new film, with actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle reprising their roles. Dan Stevens, Fala Chen and Rachel House are the new entrants.

Godzilla vs Kong, which was released in March 2021 and also starred Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown, saw the two titular kaiju fight off an epic battle until they had to briefly put their rivalry aside to defeat a common enemy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film will see the two “team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone.”

The first film grossed over $470 million at the global box office, to become one of the first post-pandemic hits.

