GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Next Godzilla/Kong movie to be penned by ‘Shang-Chi’ screenwriter Dave Callaham for Legendary

Callaham is currently collaborating with Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the third Spider-Verse installment, ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’

Published - May 12, 2024 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A scene from ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

A scene from ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Screenwriter Dave Callaham, famed for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is transitioning from the Marvel universe to the Monsterverse. Legendary Pictures has enlisted Callaham to script the next chapter in the Godzilla/Kong saga, following the massive success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ review: The Titans deliver, the film... not so much

With a worldwide gross nearing $555 million, The New Empire stands as one of the most financially successful installments in the Monsterverse since Kong: Skull Island in 2017. Costing a modest $135 million to produce, the film has proven to be a lucrative venture for Legendary, prompting the studio to continue expanding the franchise.

While director Adam Wingard has expressed interest in returning to helm the next installment, his involvement remains uncertain due to prior commitments. Wingard is set to direct Onslaught for A24 this fall. Nevertheless, Callaham’s deep understanding of the Godzilla universe, stemming from his involvement in the 2014 film, positions him as a fitting choice to pen the next chapter.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ movie review: Marvel’s most enjoyable comfort watch yet

Legendary’s Monsterverse has been a box office behemoth, grossing a collective $2.5 billion worldwide across five films. Expanding its reach, the studio recently ventured into television with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, finding success on Apple TV+ with plans for additional seasons and spin-offs.

Callaham’s impressive resume includes co-writing the Oscar-nominated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the critically acclaimed Shang-Chi. He is currently collaborating with Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the third Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ movie review: This multiversal experience is an action-packed visual extravaganza

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.