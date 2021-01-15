New on Netflix this week: ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Spycraft’ and more

Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in the film adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel, that comes to the platform this week, along with other new releases

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 15/1/ 2021

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film - Nayan, Anu and Masha.

Bling Empire

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you.

Disenchantment: Part 3

Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg's increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Outside the Wire

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who's lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

Avail 19/1/ 2021

Hello Ninja: Season 4

In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

Avail 20/1/ 2021

Spycraft

This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents that used them.

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their 6-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

Avail 21/1/ 2021

Call My Agent!: Season 4

The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

Avail 22/1/ 2021

Busted!: Season 3

In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Blown Away: Season 2

The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

The White Tiger

The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

The teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists. But things aren’t what they seem.