New on Netflix this week: ‘Bombay Begums’, ‘Pagglait’ and more

Alankrita Shrivastava’s series revolving around power and women in Mumbai, and a new drama starring Sanya Malhotra are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 5/3/ 2021

Sentinelle

Transferred home after a traumatizing combat mission, a highly trained French soldier uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister.

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

This docu-series examines Spain's historic 2001 lawsuit, in which city councilor Nevenka Fernández accused Mayor Ismael Álvarez of sexual harassment.

City of Ghosts

Meet the Ghost Club! Their adventures take them all around Los Angeles as they interview ghosts, solve problems and learn about their city's history.

Avail 8/3/2021

Bombay Begums

Five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai.

Avail 9/3/ 2021

StarBeam: Season 3

StarBeam is back with her family and favorite sidekicks to defend Somerset from all the wacky villains trying to stir up trouble and spoil the fun!

The Houseboat

Musicians and friends Fynn Kliemann and Olli Schulz spend two difficult years trying to restore the home of singer Gunter Gabriel to its former glory.

Avail 10/3/ 2021

Dealer (Caïd)

Tensions erupt when two filmmakers infiltrate an area ruled by gangs to shoot a music video for a rapper in this gritty found-footage series.

Marriage or Mortgage

A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairy-tale nuptials or a dream home?

Last Chance U: Basketball

From Greg Whiteley (Cheer) and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship.

Avail 12/3/ 2021

Paper Lives

In the streets of Istanbul, ailing waste warehouse worker Mehmet takes a small boy under his wing and must soon confront his own traumatic childhood.

Paradise PD: Part 3

The not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes.

Love Alarm: Season 2

Longing for resounding proof of her feelings, Jojo sets out to uninstall the shield and make the app ring for her one true love.

Yes Day

A mom and dad who usually say no decide to say yes to their kids' wildest requests — with a few ground rules — on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure.

The One

Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.

Avail 26/3/2021

Pagglait

Unable to grieve over the death of a husband she barely knew and fighting the future her family wants to write for her - Pagglait is the journey of Sandhya - from letting go of the shackles to finding her own identity

Coming Soon

The Yin Yang Master

A feud erupts between realms, and Yin Yang master Qing Ming teams up with disgraced guard Yuan Boya to vanquish a demonic threat as a conspiracy looms.