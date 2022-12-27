New on Disney+ Hotstar in January: ‘The Menu’, ‘Taaza Khabar’, ‘Koala Man’, and more

December 27, 2022 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

Taaza Khabar (January 6)

Starring Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and JD Chakravarthy among others, this gritty comedy-drama series, set in South Mumbai, is seen from the perspective of a shauchalaya worker, Vasant Gawde, aka Vasya, whose mundane and poverty-stricken life turns upside down when a simple dua from a good deed gives him surreal powers. Along with his tight-knit squad of friends, he uses his newfound superpower to master his own destiny until karma beckons again. Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi also feature in the cast.

DISNEY TITLES

Chasing Waves (January 11) (Season 1)

In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “CHASING WAVES” shines a spotlight on the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind. The docu-series features extraordinary pro surfers Mahina Maeda, Yuma Takanuki, Sara Kohrogi, 2021 Olympic Silver Medallist Kanoa Igarashi and Australian-Japanese surfer Connor O’Leary.

STAR WARS

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ( January 4) (Season 2)

Months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang feature in the cast.

OTHER TITLES

The Menu (January 4)

In The Menu, a couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat at an exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, where the reclusive, globally celebrated Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu for select special guests. Joining the couple are three young, already inebriated tech bros, Bryce (Rob Yang), Soren (Arturo Castro) and Dave (Mark St. Cyr), an older wealthy couple and repeat clients, Anne and Richard (Judith Light and Reed Birney), renowned restaurant critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer) and her slavish magazine editor Ted (Paul Adelstein), and a famous middle-aged movie star (John Leguizamo) with his assistant Felicity (Aimee Carrero). Hosted by the immaculately dressed front-of-house staff led by general Elsa (Hong Chau), the evening unfolds with increasing tension at each of the guest tables as secrets are revealed and unexpected courses are served. With wild and violent events occurring, Slowik’s motivation begins to rattle the diners as it becomes increasingly apparent that his elaborate menu is designed to catalyze to a shocking finale.

Will Trent (January 4) (Season 1)

In this series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. Ramón Rodríguez stars as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

The Files Of Young Kindaichi (January 6) (Season 1) (Japanese)

Incantations, curses, oddities... Uncover the “humans” who crawl forth from the shadows. The Files of Young Kindaichi has been a mega-hit since its first broadcast in 1995. It is the gold standard for mystery-solving dramas, with the series accumulating fans across generations. The original Files of Young Kindaichi celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of its serial debut and has gained overwhelming popularity beyond Japan, with over 100 million copies sold in twelve countries. In a new, reimagined series of selected episodes, this edition of Young Kindaichi is a collection that gives the old and new stories a contemporary perspective.

Tokyo Revengers (January 8) (Season 2) (Japanese)

Already low and down on his luck, Takemichi Hanagaki is devastated to learn that the love of his life from his middle school years has been killed by the criminal Tokyo Manji Gang. While Takemichi waits for a train the very next day, he is pushed from behind into the path of an oncoming train. Prepared to die, he instead wakes up to find he has traveled twelve years into the past and is again a middle school student. Now, Takemichi can rewrite history by making different choices in the hopes of preventing the death of his sweetheart.

Koala Man ( January 10) (Season 1)

Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil, both cosmic and man-made, lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

911: Lone Star (January 18) (Season 4)

Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life.

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing ( January 18) (Season 1) (Korean)

On November 6, 2005, an unconventionally big-sized boy group SUPER JUNIOR 05 made their debut in the music scene.

Bloody Heart (January 18) (Season 1) (Korean)

Lovers turn into political enemies amidst an intense battle for power. Lee Tae is the king, forced to abandon his love to survive a veiled feud in the palace, while Jeong must become Queen to save her own life. Set in the Joseon Dynasty, Tae and Jeong draw their swords at each other amid political conflict in this bloody romance.

Extraordinary (January 25) (Season 1)

Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who is still waiting for her power to appear. Without a power, Jen feels like she’s being left behind. Her insecurities aren’t helped by the fact that she’s stuck in a dead-end job, and her occasional hook-up, Luke, is a fly-boy who has no intention of committing.

Luckily, Jen has her best friend, Carrie, whose endless positivity stops Jen from falling into a well of self-pity. They share a flat with Carrie’s long-term boyfriend, Kash, and a stray cat who is named Jizzlord by the gang after an unfortunate incident. Adrift in a big, confusing world – and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation – Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.

Lost Man Found (January 25) (Season 1) (Japanese)

Satoru Matsudo instantly became fascinated in the world of acting after watching a theater play in high school. He moves to Omotesando, where his childhood friend lives. However, Satoru struggles through poverty and is having trouble breaking into show business. One day, he coincidentally finds an airplane ticket from under a vending machine. Its owner was none other than the CEO of a talent agency. He becomes the chauffeur for a popular actress, while working a night job at a DVD rental shop. Through numerous encounters, Satoru Matsudo’s path to becoming a popular actor begins to take shape.

Then, one day, he receives a call from the U.S. after a film he starred in was released there nationwide. Hoping it is an offer from Hollywood, he instead hears about his estranged older brother.

The Watchful Eye (January 31) (Season 1)

Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, manoeuvres her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own. Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Lex Lumpkin and Henry Joseph Samiri feature in the cast.