New on Apple TV+ : Oprah meets Obama, Mariah Carey’s Christmas special, and more

A deeply personal chat with the 44th US president, a new special from the queen of the holiday season, and a natural history series narrated by Tom Hiddleston are the highlights on the platform this month

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform.

The Oprah Conversation: President Barack Obama

Oprah sits down with the 44th president in a candid conversation covering his legacy, democracy, race and the American dream. In a candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama explore the transformative years leading up to President Obama’s historic presidency, the accomplishments that led him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office. In this candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama will also talk about his new insightful and deeply personal memoir, “A Promised Land.”

Now streaming for free through Tuesday, December 1

Coming Soon

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

An exclusive holiday event from worldwide superstar and multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey which will debut globally on Apple TV+ this holiday season. The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic No. 1 holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world. The innovative special will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.

Premieres globally on December 4

Stillwater

Based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment and centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

The new children’s series premieres Friday, December 4

Earth At Night In Color

This landmark natural history series narrated by Tom Hiddleston, “Earth At Night In Color” uses next-generation cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals, in color, for the first time ever. Filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, this pioneering series follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never before seen behaviors. “Earth At Night In Color” is produced by Offspring Films. The series is executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson, and produced by Sam Hodgson.

Premieres Friday, December 4

Wolfwalkers

An Apple Original Film, “Wolfwalkers” is the latest from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore (”Song of the Sea,” “The Secret of Kells”) and director Ross Stewart (”The Secret of Kells”).

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Premieres Friday, December 11 on Apple TV+, following its theatrical run

Dickinson - Season Two

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who executive produces. In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

Created by Alena Smith, “Dickinson” audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld, “Dickinson” stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa guest stars.

Season two premieres Friday, January 8, 2021

Servant - Season Two

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan (”Glass,” “Split,” “The Sixth Sense”), acclaimed thriller “Servant” will return for season two on January 15, 2021. Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, “Servant” is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

Season two premieres Friday, January 15, 2021

Losing Alice

Shrouded with mystery at every turn, “Losing Alice” is a cinematic neo-noir psychological thriller that follows an aging director, Alice, and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter, Sophie, whose dark and trouble script appears more truth than fiction.

Using flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind, the series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.

Global premiere Friday, January 22, 2021

For All Mankind - Season Two

“For All Mankind” season two picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Casey W. Johnson. “For All Mankind” is created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, and directed by Seth Gordon.

Season two premieres February 19, 2021