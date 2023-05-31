New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Medellín’, ‘With Love’ Season 2, and more

May 31, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Deadloch - June 1

Deadloch is an Australian feminist noir comedy series that revolves around Dulcie Collins (Kate Box), a local senior sergeant, who takes on the case and conducts an investigation, but she comes up empty-handed. Her superior informs her that she will be working on the case alongside another senior investigator, Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami). Eddie, on the other hand, is a little difficult to work with, and they don’t appear to get along given their differing perspectives on the crime. While Collins believes that this case is broader than one death and that it may be tied to another case from five years ago, Eddie disagrees. At this rate, how will the pair track down the murderer? Another murder might happen right in front of their eyes, especially with the Winter Festival just around the corner. The series also stars Holly Austin and Tom Ballard in the lead roles. Deadloch is created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan

With Love Season 2 - June 2

In With Love Season 2, after their brief affair, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) resolves to devote her entire attention to a personal journey of self-love by expanding her beauty styling company and exploring homeownership in Season 2. However, Lily questions what is best for her future as both Santiago (Rome Flynn) and Nick (Desmond Chiam) confess their emotions for her. The series is created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett

Medellín - June 2

In Medellín, to save his younger brother from a dangerous cartel, Reda (Ramzy Bedia) has a plan that is as simple as it is completely insane: Assemble a team and plan a raid in Colombia. But this crazy adventure spirals out of control when he decides to kidnap the cartel leader’s son in order to exchange him for his brother’s life. Based on an original idea by director Franck Gastambide, and co-written by Gastambide and Charles Van Tieghem (Validé), the French Original film stars Franck Gastambide, and Anouar Toubali in pivotal roles

Shiny Happy People - Duggar Family Secrets - June 2

Shiny Happy People - Duggar Family Secrets is an American docu-series exposing the truth behind reality television’s favourite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As we learn more about the family and their scandals, we realize they are part of a far more significant, insidious menace that is already in action, threatening democracy.

Um Ano Inesquecível - Verão - June 2

Inha (Livia Inhudes) is a young woman from the countryside who dreams of studying fashion in Paris and ends up at the Portela samba school to run after receiving a letter of recommendation from Carrie Catherine (Mariana Rios), an internationally renowned fashion designer. Inha finds the wonderful world of Carnival while exploring the school’s backstage area, where she falls in love with Guima (Micael Borges), an allegory artist. Her decisions will cause a revolution in her life as well as in the lives of her family and the people living in the little village where she resides. The short tale is by Thalita Rebouças

The Ride - June 6

The Ride is an eight-episode docuseries produced by Kinetic Content that examines the world of Professional Bull Riders and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of some of its biggest stars. Under the new format, riders on eight teams compete in head-to-head, five-on-five matchups and try to earn the highest aggregate score to win games across a 28-game regular season, and advance to a championship tournament in Las Vegas. In recent months, league organizers have worked to expand into other ventures, including Gold Buckle, a western-sports-and-lifestyle magazine, and the PBR Bar, a country-bar concept now in 11 markets, with five new locations scheduled for 2023. Starring Boudreaux Campbell, Michael Gaffney, and Sean Gleason, The Ride is executive produced by Kinetic Content’s Micah Brown, Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Jamie Elias.