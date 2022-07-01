New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Suzhal’, ‘The Terminal List’, and more

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include ‘The Darkest Hour’ and the first season of ‘Monstrous’

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include ‘The Darkest Hour’ and the first season of ‘Monstrous’

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Suzhal – The Vortex

In a small town in Tamil Nadu, a seemingly routine minor case explodes into a twisted crime thriller that rips apart its social fabric. Set against the festival of Mayaana Kollai (Looting the Grave), the myth collides with the real in this layered investigative drama as deeply buried secrets surface to haunt the living.

Starring Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban, the Tamil original series is written and created by Pushkar and Gayathri

Samrat Prithviraj (1st July)

Samrat Prithviraj is a biographical action drama on one of the greatest kings and fearless warriors in Indian history — Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. The film has Akshay Kumar playing the titular role in this film, which is based on the epic poem ‘Prithviraj Raso’, written by poet Chand Vardai.

The film also stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

The Terminal List (1st July)

After his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission James Reece (Chris Pratt) returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

The series also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Jai Courtney and Patrick Schwarzenegger in pivotal roles.

A still from ‘The Terminal List | Photo Credit: Ámazon Prime Video

Phantom Thread (1st July)

Set in 1950s London, the film follows Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who becomes his muse and lover.

Also starring Lesley Manville, the Paul Thomas Anderson film was nominated under six categories at the 90th Academy Awards, and winning under the Best Costume Design category. Spilt (1st July)

Headlined by James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Haley Lu Richardson, Split follows three girls who are kidnapped by a man diagnosed with 23 distinct personalities. They must try to escape before the apparent emergence of a frightful new 24th.

Monstrous Season 1 (1st July)

In this Korean horror show, a giant Buddha statue is discovered in a small town and the belief of the Major is that it would be a wonderful tourist attraction. Unfortunately, things take an ugly turn when the statue, a cursed on, starts eating people. The series stars Jung Ki-Hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Hyeon-bin Shin and Park Ho-San

Vaaitha

In Vaaitha, a laundry worker is injured in an accident involving a wealthy neighborhood man. The rest of the film follows him as he seeks justice in a society riddled with deep-seated casteism. The film stars Powlen Jessica, Athan Kumar and Pugal Mahendran.

The Darkest Hour (1st July)

Headlined by Emile Hirsch, Olivia Thirlby and Max Minghella, the film follows a group of survivors in Moscow, who lead the charge against an alien race who have attacked Earth via our power supply.

Fifty Shades Darker (1st July)

Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) must confront the women who came before her with their rage and envy while Christian (Jamie Dornan) battles his inner demons. Also starring Eric Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker is a sequel to the 2015 film Fifty Shades of GreyGet Out (1st July)

During a young African-American’s visit to his Caucasian girlfriend’s parents, his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him reaches a boiling point. The horror film, which got writer-director Jordan Peele an Oscar for the Best Screenplay, stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Bradley Whitford.

The Great Wall (1st July)

In ancient China, a group of European mercenaries encounters a secret army that maintains and defends the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures. The film stars Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, and Andy Lau.