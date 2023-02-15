New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 3, ‘Carnival Row’ season 2, and more

February 15, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Federico Chiesa - Back on Track - February 15

Federico Chiesa - Back on Track is an inspiring documentary featuring footballer Federico Chiesa. Relive the story of his recovery, and get a glimpse of all aspects of his life, be it sports, professional or with his near and dear ones. It is an unprecedented look into a unique moment - a star overcoming a horrific setback to shine again.

Unforgettable - February 15

Unforgettable is the story of an ex-cop, Carrie Wells, with a photographic memory, who uses her exceptional skills to help the NYPD solve crimes in the Big Apple.

Berbalas Kejam - February 16

Berbalas Kejam is an Indonesian revenge drama following a man named Adam, who is shrouded in pain and anger after seeing his family murdered in front of his eyes. Overcome with grief, his only purpose remains to get revenge on the murderers of his family.

Paris Police 1905 (Season 2) - February 16

When the Paris police’s vice squad - on the orders of Police Chief Lépine - begin to clean prostitutes off the city’s streets, a man’s body is found in the Bois de Boulogne. Inspector Antoine Jouin is entrusted with the investigation.

Carnival Row (Season 2) - February 17

American neo-noir fantasy drama series Carnival Row Season 2 revolves around mythical creatures who must endure oppression as refugees in human society as a human detective attempts to investigate murders that may be related to them.

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3) - February 17

Science-fiction drama Star Trek: Picard Season 3revolves around Jean-Luc Picard who is enjoying a calm existence in his vineyard, Chateau Picard, 14 years after leaving Starfleet, near the end of the 24th century. He quickly recognises that Dahj, a strange young woman who needs his assistance, may have ties to his own past when she approaches him.

La Cabeza de Joaquin Murrieta (Season 1) - February 17

Following a violent misunderstanding that crosses their paths, Joaquin Murrieta and Joaqun Carrillo will team up to fight a common enemy in the Spanish action series La Cabeza de Joaquin Murrieta.

Dinner Club (Season 2) - February 17

With famous actors in each location, Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco makes six journeys across Italy to uncover its most authentic cuisine in the Dutch series Dinner Club.