New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Engga Hostel’, ‘KSI: In Real Life’, ‘Good Rivals’ season 1, and more

January 27, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Engga Hostel - 27 January

Engga Hostel delves into the fun, yet chaotic life of six students trying to chart their way through the first year of engineering. Directed by Sathish Chandrasekaran, the series stars Sacchin Nachiappan, Avinaash Ramesh, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Saranya Ravichandran, Goutham Raj, and Dravid Selvam as the eclectic bunch of freshers in the hostel. It portrays the journey of these young minds, as they experience camaraderie, moments of hilarity, the excitement of romance, and the pressure of exams within a short span of time.

Nayika Devi - The Warrior Queen (Now Streaming)

Historical drama Nayikadevi: The Warrior Queen revolves around the Warrior Queen of Gujarat. The film is set in the 12th century and is about India’s first female warrior, Chaulukya, who not only ruled Patan for years but also overthrew Muhammad Ghori on the battlefield in 1178. Directed by Nitin G, the film stars Khushi Shah, Manoj Joshi and Chunky Pandey in the lead roles.

KSI: In Real Life - 27 January

KSI - In Real Life is a documentary on the life of Olajide Olatunji – or JJ, who is now KSI, an Influencer, entrepreneur, rapper, and boxer. The film gives an intimate perspective on a young man reconciling his own identity, balancing fame and family, and re-evaluating his past and future. Also features Mams Taylor, Jay Revell, and Charlie Handsome.

Lupin Vs Cats Eye - 27 January

Narrates the story of three sisters Hitomi (Keiko Toda), Rui (Rica Fukami), and Ai (Chica Sakamoto) who are also cat burglars. They steal a painting from a museum around the same time Lupin the 3rd, voiced by Kan’ichi Kurita, appears to steal another painting himself. Both paintings are part of Michael Heinz’s series titled the Girl and the Flowers. To the girls, the paintings are clues to their missing father’s whereabouts. When they learn Lupin is after the same target, a fire lights inside them.

Good Rivals S1 - 27 January

Good Rivals narrates the rise of the US Men’s National Team through their decades-long rivalry with the Mexico Men’s National Team. The series peels back the political, social, and sporting layers of the rivalry through the eyes of Landon Donovan (US) and Rafael Márquez (MX), who became symbols of their countries’ soccer cultures.