New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’, ‘LOL’ Season 1, ‘Pyali’, and more

January 18, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

LOL S1 (NL) - 17 January

The Swedish version of LOL ( Last One Laughing) S1, a popular comedy format by Prime Video, will have ten professional comedians come together and have a face-off where they try and make each other laugh. Eva Röse hosts the Swedish version of the international hit comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing and the show stars comedians Robert Gustafsson, Per Andersson, Sussie Ericsson, Anders Jansson and Vanna Rosenberg amongst others.

Cinema Marte Dum Tak (Unscripted) - 20th January

Reality doc-series Cinema Marte Dum Tak takes viewers back to the 90s, giving them a never-seen-before glimpse into the fascinating, flourishing and undocumented world of Hindi pulp movies, which boasted of a loyal and strong fan-following across the country. The docu-series takes audiences behind the scenes with four exceptionally passionate directors of that era - Vinod Talwar, Kishan Shah, J. Neelam, Dilip Gulati – as they come back for their swan songs, to make a film using similar budgets and themes from 30 years ago. A Vice Studios Production, the six-episode reality docu-series is created by Vasan Bala, and co-directed by Disha Rindani, Xulfee and Kulish Kant Thakur.

The Legend of Vox Machina - S2 - 20th January

The Legend of Vox Machina S2, following the previous season after saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, in the season 2 Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again-this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave. Created for TV by Chris Prynoski the series stars Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien amongst others.

Drishyam 2 - Now Streaming

Drishyam 2 takes place 7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed. When a series of events threaten to bring a disturbing truth to light, the delicate peace maintained by the Salgaonkar family is threatened. Can Vijay save his family this time? Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran are reprising their roles in this mystery thriller, and joining them this time will be actor Akshaye Khanna.

Pyali - 18th January

Malayalam drama film Pyali is about a sister and brother relationship. Barbiee Sharma plays the titular five-year-old, and George Jacob plays Ziyah, her 14-year-old brother. Directed by Babitha Mathew and Rinn, the film also stars Malayalam actor Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role.

Mann Kasturi Re - 18th January

Marathi Romantic drama film Mann Kasturi Re revolves around Siddhant, who comes from a poor family but has big dreams, and Shruti, who comes from a wealthy family. Shruti finds Siddhant attractive and begins flirting with him; Siddhant isn’t too hesitant, and they fall in love. Directed by Sanket Mane, the film stars Tejasswi Prakash, Abhinay Berde and Vinamra Babhal in lead roles.