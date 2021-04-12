New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘The Priest’, ‘Scoob!’ and more

Mammootty’s new murder-mystery is the highlight on the platform this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings Malayalam thriller The Priest to the platform on April 14. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the Mammootty, Nikhila Vimal, Manju Warrier, Monica, Venkitesh V.P. starrer revolves around a priest and a police officer who are trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides.

Kannada action drama Yuvarathnaa streams on April 16, and will be available in Hindi and Tamil dubs as well. Starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjaya, Prakash Raj, the film revolves around a reputed college that is now on the verge of closing due to the privatization of the education system and political reasons.

On April 16 also comes the animated adventure comedy Scoob! asScooby Doo and the gang as they face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. The Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron starrer will be available in local dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

