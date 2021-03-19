Movies

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Picasso’, ‘Kapatadhaari’ and more

A still from Marathi film ‘Picasso’  

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the Marathi feature Picasso starring Prasad Oak, Ashwini Mukadam, Samay Tambe in pivotal roles, starting March 19. The film is a story about father and son relationship, hope and dreams —of life imitating art, and how art can heal lives. It revolves around the father-son duo of Pandurang and Gandharva.

There is also Paddington, starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, and Julie Walters in prominent roles. The animated movie centers around a young Peruvian bear who travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kind Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven. This warm-hearted adventure-comedy premieres on March 19 on the service.

On March 20, comes Kapatadhaari. The movie revolves around Gowtham, a traffic cop, investigates an unsolved murder case from the past that is out of his jurisdiction. It stars Sumanth, Sai Dheena, and V. Jayaprakash in pivotal roles.

Highlights of the week:

Picasso - March 19

Gandharva, a 7th grade student from a remote village in the Konkan belt of Maharashtra is selected for a National Painting Competition. The winner gets to travel to Spain — Picasso’s birthplace — to hone their skills. But entering the competition requires a fee that his parents cannot afford. With an ailing mother and a father struggling with debt and alcoholism, the chances of him being able to participate look slim.

Gandharva’s father Pandurang was once an accomplished stage actor, but his addiction now stands in the way of him performing, which was both his passion and a means to provide for his family. Will Pandurang be able to fight his demons and bring his art back to life — not for himself, but for his son?

Paddington - March 19

A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kind Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven, giving him the chance to experience a number of adventures in the big city.

Kapatadhaari - March 20

Gowtham, a traffic cop, investigates an unsolved murder case from the past that is out of his jurisdiction.

