New on Amazon Prime: ‘Sardar Udham,’ ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and more

Vicky Kaushal’s freedom struggle drama, and a retelling of the popular teen murder-mystery series are new to the platform this week

This week on 16th October, comes Sardar Udham, based on the story of an extraordinary young man whose love for his motherland and his people drove him to dedicate his life to India’s freedom struggle. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh, the film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

When ideologies clash, more often than not, ridges are created. In a family torn apart by the strong opposing views of life, will the cracks ever heal? In Udanpirappe experience an emotionally enriching family drama and the Mathangi’s struggle to bring her family closer. Directed by Era Saravanan, the film stars ensemble cast including Jyotika, Sasikumar Samuthirakani, Soori, Sija Rose and others and is now streaming on the platform.

Unravel the mysteries of a quaint town where suspense envelopes the lives of a group of teenagers days after a fateful incident that takes place on their graduation. Starring Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso among many other talented names, I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 premieres with the first four episodes on October 15.

A fantasy retelling of the story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, The Green Knight is directed and written for the screen by David Lowery. The movie stars Dev Patel, Joe Anderson and Anaïs Rizzo among others, and premieres on 15th October.

Follow the riveting documentary series that transports a viewer into the world of Spain’s G.E.O entrance exam. Amidst the rigorous training, scabs and wounds, physical endurance might not be the only thing needed to keep these forces afloat. Catch the Amazon Original G.E.O. Más Allá del Límite Season 1 from 15th October onwards.

