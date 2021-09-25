Netflix’s TUDUM introduces Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Finding Anamika,’ Tovino Thomas in ‘Minnal Murali’ and more

The Indian section of Netflix’s global fan event had a lot of interesting updates for audiences

The Indian section of Netflix’s global fan event TUDUM had a lot of interesting updates for audiences.

TUDUM: India Spotlight debuted Madhuri Dixit in a never-seen-before role in Finding Anamika, along with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who discussed his vision for his first-ever series, Heeramandi.

A sneak-peek into the thrilling world of Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya starring Tabu and Ali Fazal was also featured. Adding to the excitement, Kartik Aaryan in was seen in a Tudum special ahead of the trailer launch of Dhamaka, and the cast of Mismatched and Kota Factory engaged in a musical battle as they kick off second seasons. Also debuting was the first look of Raveena Tandon’s Aranyak and a song release from Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani’s romance Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

The trailer of Little Things Season 4 also premiered, and the new couple on the block: Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in Plan A Plan B were spotted as well. And last but not least, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas and director Basil Joseph, introduced the fans to the world of Minnal Murali.

TUDUM: India Spotlight

Aranyak: Raveena Tandon plays a cop who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist. Watch an exclusive clip from the series, also featuring Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana.

Finding Anamika: Madhuri Dixit stars in a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mom who vanishes without a trace in this exclusive first look.

Heeramandi: Acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares his inspiration behind his first-ever series for Netflix, his approach to filmmaking and more in this featurette.

Dhamaka: A prime-time television news anchor and a bomb threat. Kartik Aaryan becomes Arjun Pathak from Bharosa 24*7 to share the excitement with fans ahead of the trailer of Dhamaka in this Tudum Special.

Khufiya: Get a first look into the thrilling world of Vishal Bharadwaj’s new film based on the espionage novel, Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan and starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Kota Factory: The fan favourite black and white series is back for Season 2, and this time it’s streaming on Netflix. The students at Kota are bucking up for another season of hard work and long-lasting friendships with their ultimate mentor.

Minnal Murali: In a new clip, director Basil Joseph and star Tovino Thomas discuss their new film, an unexpected, action packed and one-of-a-kind superhero story, about a tailor from a small town who wakes up with superpowers after getting hit by a bolt of lightning.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar: A match made in heaven, but there’s a twist. Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani introduce you to this sweet love story of a newly-wed young couple as they deal with long distance and extended family drama.

Mismatched: Dimple, the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi, the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Season 2 promises to be full of surprises.

Plan A Plan B: What happens when a divorce lawyer and a matchmaker cross paths? Catch Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in Plan A Plan B, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Little Things: Everyone’s favourite couple, Dhruv and Kavya, aka Momo and Biryani monster, are ready to romance fans one last time in the trailer for the fourth and final season.