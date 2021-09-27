Netflix’s TUDUM: First looks, footage from ‘The Witcher 2,’ ‘Extraction 2’ and more

The streaming platform provided teasers, trailers, first looks and exclusive footage from close to 100 shows and series

“Extraction 2”, “Red Notice”, “The Witcher”, “The Crown”, season two of “Bridgerton”, “The Sandman” were some of the titles that streamer Netflix teased during its global fan event TUDUM on Saturday.

During the three-hour-long virtual event, the streamer went all out as it provided teasers, trailers, first looks and exclusive footage from close to 100 shows and series.

First up was “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson sharing a scene from the much-awaited movie in which he features alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, “Red Notice” stars Johnson as FBI’s top profiler, Gadot as the most wanted art thief and Reynolds as the greatest conman of the world.

The short clip showed Gadot brawling with Johnson and Reynolds.

“This film is a throwback to the epic adventure films we all grew up loving, and it is absolutely massive,” Johnson said.

“Red Notice” is slated for release on November 12.

Chris Hemsworth is officially returning for a sequel to “Extraction” as he revealed that his character Tyler Rake did not die at the end of the 2020 movie.

He shared an extension of the climax of “Extraction” that saw Rake falling in a river after getting shot. The new footage shows the character swimming to safety after gaining consciousness.

Hemsworth said he is in Australia where he will soon start filming for the sequel with director Sam Hargrave, and producers Joe and Anthony Russo.

“Yes, Tyler Rake is alive and well and ready to take on his next mission. If you thought our first film pushed the limits, just wait to see what Sam and I have planned for this next instalment.

“I also want to personally give a special thanks to all the fans. It’s because of your reactions to the first film and your support that Tyler Rake lives on in the sequel,” Hemsworth said.

The trailer of Halle Berry’s upcoming movie “Bruised” was also unveiled.

Zack Snyder discussed “Army of Thieves”, the prequel to his recent zombie movie “Army of the Dead”.

“When we first decided to make ‘Army of the Dead’, we had talked about like, ‘oh, it would be cool to do a prequel or spin off with one of the characters from the film.’ I was like maybe we could do like an Italian Job-style movie tracing the origins of this character,” he said. Matthias Schweighofer has directed the movie in which he reprises his role of Ludwig Dieter from “Army of the Dead”. The movie will release on October 29.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and filmmaker Adam McKay gave an exclusive look into their upcoming movie, “Don’t Look Up”. Also starring Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, the film centres around two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn humankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy the planet.

Idris Elba gave a glimpse into his upcoming movie “Harder They Fall”, while Charlize Theron discussed her 2020 hit “The Old Guard” during a panel discussion with Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Noomi Rapace.

On the series front, first looks from critically-acclaimed and smash hit series like “Bridgerton”, “Money Heist”, “Ozark”, “Stranger Things 4”, “The Witcher” and its much-awaited prequel “The Witcher: Blood Origin” were released.

Henry Cavill provided two short clips from the upcoming second season of “The Witcher”.

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and his run-ins with enemies and deadly creatures.

After the short clip was aired, Hissrich announced that “The Witcher” has been greenlit for season three. The spotlight on smash hit series “Money Heist” was led by its lead star Alvaro Morte.

“My friends and I are humbled by the love given to La Casa de Papel. It’s been such a great ride. “We are so grateful to our fans who have been supporting the show since 2017... We couldn’t be happier that you love the show as much as we do,” Morte, who plays the fan-favourite The Professor in the series, said.

The fifth and final season of the popular Spanish series has been divided into two parts of five episodes each. While the first five episodes started streaming from September 3, the remainder will debut after on December 3.

The streamer announced that Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey-starrer show “Sex Education” has been renewed for season four.

Celebrated author Neil Gaiman provided the first look at “The Sandman”, the series adaptation of his classic comic book.

The show stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, with Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar in supporting roles.

“Adapting ‘The Sandman’ for this series has been a labour of love. I’ve been working with the team at Netflix since day one with the goal of shaping a story that’s authentic to what makes it ‘The Sandman’ story that people love, while also giving us a wider perspective on this world than ever,” Gaiman, who serves as executive producer, said.

For the Emmy-winning series “The Crown”, a special message from British star Imelda Staunton, who is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II for season five and six, was played.

“I’m Imelda Staunton and I’m currently on the set of ‘The Crown’, where we have just begun filming season five. I’m delighted to be here...

“I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they (Olivia Colman and Claire Foy) have set. Hopefully, I’ll look calm, collected and capable. We look forward to bringing you the next season of ‘The Crown’ in November, 2022,” she said.